Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,290.61. 27,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,656. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,357.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3,369.34. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.