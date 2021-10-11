Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 115.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Yum China by 6.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,419,000 after purchasing an additional 912,170 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Yum China by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,100,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,187,000 after purchasing an additional 211,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

YUMC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,929. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

