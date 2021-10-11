Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $2.12 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.02. 38,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.65 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.46 and a 200 day moving average of $237.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.42.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

