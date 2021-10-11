Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Marchex also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646 over the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,811. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.84.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

