1,430 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $141.18. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

