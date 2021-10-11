180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after buying an additional 119,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,187,000 after buying an additional 494,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,713,000 after buying an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.80. 206,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,635. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

