KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.88 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 17.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. 28,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,590. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

