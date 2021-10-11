e-Gulden Price Tops $0.15 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $136.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.46 or 0.00315950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,327 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,065 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

