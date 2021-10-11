Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Up 6.8%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s share price was up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 6,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 429,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERAS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.91.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). Equities analysts expect that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

