Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of ProShares UltraShort Silver worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 14.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 497.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 328,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 273,727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ZSL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.24. 3,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,804. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

