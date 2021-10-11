Morgan Stanley Has $170,000 Position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 1.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,021,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 22.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 70.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 68,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 90.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period.

SCOAU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

