Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 45,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

