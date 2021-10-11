Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,177 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of PGT Innovations worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after buying an additional 197,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. 613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. Research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

