Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $150,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.59. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,965. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $113.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.27.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

