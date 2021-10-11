Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $620,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,858. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

