Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned about 0.30% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,581. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.