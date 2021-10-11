Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genfit were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genfit by 399.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 251,626 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Genfit in the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genfit by 64.9% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 188,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 74,208 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genfit in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genfit in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNFT traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.63. 7,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,613. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Genfit SA has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

GNFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Genfit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

