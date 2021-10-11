Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Gemini Therapeutics worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 1,539.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 289,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 165,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 221.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,605,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMTX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:GMTX traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

