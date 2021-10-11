Morgan Stanley Purchases 11,603 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CPS Technologies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,176,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 2,093.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. 11.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPSH stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. CPS Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 million, a PE ratio of 244.12 and a beta of 1.37.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

