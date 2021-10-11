MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of MEI Pharma worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $6,729,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 186.5% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,983 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 474,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MEIP. Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

MEIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. 2,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,446. The company has a market cap of $340.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. Equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

