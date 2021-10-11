Morgan Stanley Buys New Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

ZETA traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,536. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZETA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

