Avenir Corp Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Avenir Corp cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 446.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $75.13. 7,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,702. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

