Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 0.5% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

MPLX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.37. 65,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,205. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

