RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 64.2% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 39.2% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 2,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 14.3% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.50.

Shares of HD stock traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.15. 101,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,699. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market cap of $358.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

