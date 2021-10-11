Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 131.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 262.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 241,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,445. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.