Avenir Corp Invests $30.21 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,823,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,207,000. DigitalBridge Group comprises about 2.4% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avenir Corp owned about 0.78% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,561,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.77. 54,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,483. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.