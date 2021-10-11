Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Avenir Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Avenir Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 4.2% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $53,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.74. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

