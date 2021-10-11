Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,307,000 after buying an additional 213,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $109.08. 22,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average of $123.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

