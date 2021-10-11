RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 509 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $589,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 42.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 73,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.69. The company had a trading volume of 131,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,330. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $319.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

