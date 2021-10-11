RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $18,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $8.45 on Monday, hitting $2,804.16. 15,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,062. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,790.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,520.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

