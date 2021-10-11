45,206 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Everi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth $119,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

