Brokerages Expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO Vu Truong purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,604. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.11. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.