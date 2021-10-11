Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to Hold

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Group 1’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income along with omnichannel efforts to boost sales bode well. The AcceleRide platform, its online retailing initiative, active at all of the firm’s U.S. dealerships is likely to aid Group 1’s long-term prospects. Year to date, Group 1 has completed $570 million of acquired revenues, and the impending buyout of Prime Automotive Group is expected to take its total acquired revenues to at least $2.4 billion. However, risks associated with pricing, volume, inventory supply due to increased customer demand and reduced manufacturing production levels amid supply chain disruption will play a major spoilsport. Rising debt levels, unfavorable forex translations and stiff competition are other headwinds. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

NYSE GPI traded down $4.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.70. 1,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $102.68 and a 12-month high of $206.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

