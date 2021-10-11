iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.23. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.77 and a 1 year high of $137.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

