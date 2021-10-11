iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $127,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $440.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $445.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

