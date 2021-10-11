Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,945. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

