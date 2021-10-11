Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas makes up 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 75,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,323. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $26.88.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.