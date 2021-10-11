Triton Wealth Management PLLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $12.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,276.12. 40,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,656. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,357.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,369.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.