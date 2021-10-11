Rope Price Hits $9.84 on Top Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Rope has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $275,576.31 and approximately $106.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can now be purchased for about $9.84 or 0.00017182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00060614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00125175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00080479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,483.11 or 1.00353976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.37 or 0.06156328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

