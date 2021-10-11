GameCredits Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $21.77 million and approximately $89,723.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.00317140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,996,252 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.