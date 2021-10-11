Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.21. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.44. 1,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

