180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $21,427,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,498,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 993,424 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,399,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,998,000 after acquiring an additional 126,295 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 148,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $90.93. 47,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,203. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.