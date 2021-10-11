Brokerages Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. 9,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,625. The stock has a market cap of $478.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.92. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

