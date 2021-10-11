Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Trimmed by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.61. 1,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,473. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

