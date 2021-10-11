GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading 6.3% Higher

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.09. 1,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 181,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $977.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.86.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.68 million. Analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is -20.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $199,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 69.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $346,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

