Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 549,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,016,515 shares.The stock last traded at $153.02 and had previously closed at $151.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

