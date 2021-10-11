A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Down 4.1%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.22 and last traded at $66.22. Approximately 1,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 117,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.02.

AMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $767.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of -0.56.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall Saville purchased 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

