FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Up 6.1%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.23. 23,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,523,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FINV. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Rowe started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FinVolution Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.02.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

