RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLXS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 715.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 65,600.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth $230,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLXS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.58. 117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,087. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

