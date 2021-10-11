iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,802 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 3.1% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $30,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,196. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $104.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.